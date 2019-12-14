IQF Freezer Market Current Status 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Top Companies, Product Category and Forecast to 2025

Know About IQF Freezer Market:

IQF Freezer is a food refrigeration equipment. Individual Quick Freezing usually abbreviated IQF is a freezing method used in food processing industry. Products commonly frozen with IQF technologies are typically smaller pieces of food products and can range from all types of berries, fruits and vegetables diced or sliced, seafood such as shrimps and small fish, meat, poultry and even pasta, cheese and grains.

One of the main advantages of this method of preparingÂ frozen foodÂ is that the freezing process takes only a few minutes. The exact time depends on the type of IQF freezer and the product. The short freezing prevents formation of large ice crystals in the productâs cells, which destroys the membrane structures at the molecular level

Top Key Manufacturers in IQF Freezer Market:

GEA Group

Rinac

Air Products and Chemicals

Teknotherm Marine

PATKOL

Skaginn 3X

AFE LLC.

RMF Freezers

B.Y. Agro & Infra

Regions Covered in the IQF Freezer Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Vegetables

Fish

Seafood

Dairy

Bakery Products Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Tunnel Freezers

Spiral Freezers