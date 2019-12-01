Iris Recognition Market Size, Share 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2024

“Iris Recognition Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a comprehensive exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The Iris Recognition report also covers several factors influencing the growth of the Iris Recognition market, Also, its impact on the individual segments is evaluated in this research. The report highlights the regional market, the leading market players, and several market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more. The study also presents the segmentation of the worldwide Iris Recognition market on the basis of end-users, applications, geography, and technology.

Secondly, global Iris Recognition Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Iris Recognition market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

The iris recognition can identify suspect with 100% accuracy as it captures an image of the unique structure of an iris and authenticates it with a unique code which is very difficult to crack by any hacker. The structural formation of the human iris is fixed after the first year of life and remains constant through a lifetime. The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing smartphone market and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement a high-tech biometric feature such as iris recognition into smart devices. The Iris recognition market is driven by the need for a sophisticated security system. As Iris recognition technology is used in security systems to detect suspects, therefore it has significant demand in various industries such as government, BFSI, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

By component, the iris recognition market is segmented as hardware and software. The hardware components include scanners, cameras, handheld devices, integrated devices, and others. The software components consist of SDKs and APIs for iris recognition. Various major players such as Iris ID, IriTech, Inc. CMITech company and many others offer a wide range of products including high-end hardware and software.

The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement high-tech biometric features such as iris recognition into smart devices. The iris recognition market by product is segmented into personal computers or laptops, smart watches, and smartphones among others. Personal computers or laptops are highly adopted in education, corporates, and law enforcement agencies worldwide to perform operations such as crime investigation, access control, time & attendance management, visitor data management and many others. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements result in the deployment of iris recognition feature into smartphones and smartwatches.

The global iris recognition market was valued at USD 525.91 Million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 1801.29 Million by the end of the forecast period growing at 22.78% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of Iris Recognition Market 3M Cogent Inc., Safran S.A., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Iris ID, Inc., IriTech, Inc., Eye Lock, CMITech Company, Ltd., Irisys Co., Ltd., Princeton identity and IBM Corporation among others.

Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global iris recognition market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for iris recognition were studied

Key segments covered in the report are: components, product, application, and end-user.

The unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

Technology investors

Government agencies

Hardware manufacturers

Software manufacturers

End-users

Security providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global iris recognition market is expected to reach USD 1801.29 Million by 2022.

By component, the solution segment in iris recognition accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 21.14% CAGR during the forecast period.

By Product, PC & Laptop sub-segment holds the largest market, growing with approximately 23.08% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global iris recognition market followed by Europe region,

Regional and Country Analysis of Iris Recognition Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of iris recognition market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. North America region holds the highest market share in the iris recognition market owing to the early adoption of iris recognition system at U.S. and Canadian airports. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing in the iris recognition market owing to the successful implementation of iris recognition system for child trafficking.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Iris Recognition Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Iris Recognition Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Iris Recognition market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Iris Recognition market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Iris Recognition market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Iris Recognition market

To analyze opportunities in the Iris Recognition market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Iris Recognition market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Iris Recognition Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Iris Recognition trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Iris Recognition Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Iris Recognition Market

Iris Recognition Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Iris Recognition Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Iris Recognition Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Iris Recognition Market competitors.

