Iron Chloride Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Iron Chloride:

Iron chloride products include ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. The major commercial form is the solution with 40 % FeCl3, starting from this solution is also possible to produce a solid crystallized ferric chloride, whereas the market for anhydrous iron (III) chloride is very limited. Iron (II) chloride, also known as ferrous chloride, is the chemical compound of formula FeCl2. Iron chloride products find their way in several applications such as in waste water treatment, drinking water production, cosmetics and even in pharmaceutical products such as medicines.This report mainly covers all iron chloride product types with various forms.

Kemira

Tessenderlo

PVS Chemicals

Feralco Group

Chemifloc

SIDRA Wasserchemie

Gulbrandsen

AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals

BorsodChem

Philbro-Tech

Malay Sino Chemical Industries

Saf Sulphur

Sukha Chemical Industries

BASF

Basic Chemical Industries

Haixin Chemical

Daan Fine Chemical

Longxiang Chemical

CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang

Si Ruier Environmental echemical

Kunbao Chemical

Major Types covered in the Iron Chloride Market report are:

Ferric Chloride

Ferrous Chloride

Water and Sewage Treatment Industry

Metal Surface Treatment Industry

PCB Industry

Pigment Industry

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Europe consumption captures about 39.60% global iron chloride. Growth in consumption in Western Europe is driven by stricter EU legislation for clean water standards in both the municipal and industrial sectors. Demand for ferric chloride has been buoyant in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Belgium and in Mediterranean countries because they are linked to EU norms for phosphorus removal.

Iron chloride can be classified as two main types, such as ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 71.90% of the Iron Chloride market is water and sewage treatment industry and 14.38% is metal surface treatment industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more iron chloride. So, iron chloride has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Iron Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.