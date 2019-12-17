 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Iron Chloride Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

December 17, 2019

Iron Chloride

GlobalIron Chloride Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Iron Chloride market size.

About Iron Chloride:

Iron chloride products include ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. The major commercial form is the solution with 40 % FeCl3, starting from this solution is also possible to produce a solid crystallized ferric chloride, whereas the market for anhydrous iron (III) chloride is very limited. Iron (II) chloride, also known as ferrous chloride, is the chemical compound of formula FeCl2. Iron chloride products find their way in several applications such as in waste water treatment, drinking water production, cosmetics and even in pharmaceutical products such as medicines.This report mainly covers all iron chloride product types with various forms.

Top Key Players of Iron Chloride Market:

  • Kemira
  • Tessenderlo
  • PVS Chemicals
  • Feralco Group
  • Chemifloc
  • SIDRA Wasserchemie
  • Gulbrandsen
  • AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals
  • BorsodChem
  • Philbro-Tech
  • Malay Sino Chemical Industries
  • Saf Sulphur
  • Sukha Chemical Industries
  • BASF
  • Basic Chemical Industries
  • Haixin Chemical
  • Daan Fine Chemical
  • Longxiang Chemical
  • CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang
  • Si Ruier Environmental echemical
  • Kunbao Chemical
  • Zhongzheng Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Iron Chloride Market report are:

  • Ferric Chloride
  • Ferrous Chloride
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Iron Chloride Market report are:

  • Water and Sewage Treatment Industry
  • Metal Surface Treatment Industry
  • PCB Industry
  • Pigment Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Iron Chloride Market:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Europe consumption captures about 39.60% global iron chloride. Growth in consumption in Western Europe is driven by stricter EU legislation for clean water standards in both the municipal and industrial sectors. Demand for ferric chloride has been buoyant in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Belgium and in Mediterranean countries because they are linked to EU norms for phosphorus removal.
  • Iron chloride can be classified as two main types, such as ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 71.90% of the Iron Chloride market is water and sewage treatment industry and 14.38% is metal surface treatment industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more iron chloride. So, iron chloride has a huge market potential in the future.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Iron Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Iron Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Iron Chloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Iron Chloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Iron Chloride in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Iron Chloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Iron Chloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Iron Chloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Iron Chloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Iron Chloride Market Report pages: 139

    1 Iron Chloride Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Iron Chloride by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Iron Chloride Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Iron Chloride Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Iron Chloride Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Iron Chloride Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Iron Chloride Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Iron Chloride Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Iron Chloride Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Iron Chloride Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

