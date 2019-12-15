Iron Roughneck Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Global “Iron Roughneck Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global Iron Roughneck Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Schramm Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Eaton

Schlumberger Limited

Torlins Oil-Gas Equipment & Technologies (Beijing)

Bentec

Weatherford International plc

Begam New Process Co

TSC Group Holdings Limited

Oil Works

Iron roughneck is a modularized and convenient product used to torque and un-torque lengths of drill pipe, is a part of hydraulic machinery used to handle (connect or disconnect) segments of pipe during the drilling operations.

Iron roughneck is increasingly adopted in drilling operations as it reduces the operations risks, accidents and optimizes operations and boosts efficiencies. Hence, with the increase in demand of higher efficiencies oil field operations the rig manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing sophisticated rigs, which in turn is expected to drive the iron roughneck market.

The global Iron Roughneck market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Deep-Water Drilling

Onshore Drilling Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

5 ft

8 ft