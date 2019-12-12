Irrigation Controllers Market 2019 Overview, Irrigation Controllers Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Irrigation Controllers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Irrigation Controllers market size.

About Irrigation Controllers:

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

Top Key Players of Irrigation Controllers Market:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

Major Types covered in the Irrigation Controllers Market report are:

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Major Applications covered in the Irrigation Controllers Market report are:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf Scope of Irrigation Controllers Market:

The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydropï¼Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.

Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.

The worldwide market for Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.