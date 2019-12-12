 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Irrigation Controllers Market 2019 Overview, Irrigation Controllers Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Irrigation Controllers

GlobalIrrigation Controllers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Irrigation Controllers market size.

About Irrigation Controllers:

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

Top Key Players of Irrigation Controllers Market:

  • Rain Bird Corporation
  • The Toro Company
  • Hunter Industries
  • Netafim
  • Hydropoint Data Systems
  • The Scotts Company
  • Calsense
  • Galcon
  • Rachio Inc.
  • Weathermatic.
  • Gilmour
  • Orbit
  • Skydrop
  • Raindrip
  • Gardena

    Major Types covered in the Irrigation Controllers Market report are:

  • Smart Controllers
  • Tap Timers
  • Basic Controllers

    Major Applications covered in the Irrigation Controllers Market report are:

  • Farms
  • Orchard
  • Greenhouses
  • Sports Grounds
  • Turfs & Landscapes
  • Golf

    Scope of Irrigation Controllers Market:

  • The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydropï¼Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.
  • Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive.
  • With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.
  • The worldwide market for Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Irrigation Controllers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Irrigation Controllers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Irrigation Controllers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Irrigation Controllers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Irrigation Controllers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Irrigation Controllers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Irrigation Controllers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Irrigation Controllers Market Report pages: 138

    1 Irrigation Controllers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Irrigation Controllers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Irrigation Controllers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Irrigation Controllers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Irrigation Controllers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Irrigation Controllers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

