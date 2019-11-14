 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Irrigation Valves Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Irrigation Valves

Global “Irrigation Valves Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Irrigation Valves in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Irrigation Valves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Ace Pump Corporation
  • AKPLAS
  • Banjo Corporation
  • Cepex
  • Comer Spa
  • DICKEY-john
  • Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH
  • Eurogan
  • Hunter Industries
  • INDUSTRIE BONI Srl
  • Irriline Technologies Corp.
  • Irritec
  • Komet Austria
  • MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation
  • Pentair
  • PERROT Regnerbau
  • Plastic-Puglia srl
  • RAIN SpA
  • Raven Industries
  • Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.
  • Senmatic A/S
  • TeeJet Technologies
  • Toro
  • UNIRAIN S.A.
  • VYRSA S.A.
  • Waterman Industries

    The report provides a basic overview of the Irrigation Valves industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Irrigation Valves Market Types:

  • Metal
  • Plastic

    Irrigation Valves Market Applications:

  • Farmland
  • Garden
  • Others

    Finally, the Irrigation Valves market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Irrigation Valves market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Water is the basic agricultural input required in any type of geographical segments. Before the advent of mechanization, farmers depended on natural sources for irrigation. However, mechanization in agriculture has moved well past tractors, to encompass every aspect in the crop production cycle.
  • Irrigation mechanization is one of the newest advances made in agriculture. The latest segment in irrigation mechanization include sprinkler and drip irrigation that are further explained on component basis. Such mechanization not only increases productivity and yield per hectare, it reduces the water consumption per farm.
  • Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Banjo Corporation is a leader in special purpose, severe duty pumps, valves, fittings and systems which serve both OEM and after-market applications in agricultural and industrial liquid handling. In 2006, IDEX agreed to acquire Banjo Corporation for approximately $44 million. The cash purchase price is approximately $183 million. The acquisition is used to provide continued organic growth opportunities chemical, alternative fuels and other emerging agricultural and industrial applications for IDEX.
  • The worldwide market for Irrigation Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Irrigation Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Irrigation Valves Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Irrigation Valves by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Irrigation Valves Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Irrigation Valves Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Irrigation Valves Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Irrigation Valves Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Irrigation Valves Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Irrigation Valves Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

