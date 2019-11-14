Irrigation Valves Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Global “Irrigation Valves Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Irrigation Valves in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Irrigation Valves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report provides a basic overview of the Irrigation Valves industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Irrigation Valves Market Types:

Metal

Plastic Irrigation Valves Market Applications:

Metal

Plastic Irrigation Valves Market Applications:

Farmland

Garden

Water is the basic agricultural input required in any type of geographical segments. Before the advent of mechanization, farmers depended on natural sources for irrigation. However, mechanization in agriculture has moved well past tractors, to encompass every aspect in the crop production cycle.

Irrigation mechanization is one of the newest advances made in agriculture. The latest segment in irrigation mechanization include sprinkler and drip irrigation that are further explained on component basis. Such mechanization not only increases productivity and yield per hectare, it reduces the water consumption per farm.

Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Banjo Corporation is a leader in special purpose, severe duty pumps, valves, fittings and systems which serve both OEM and after-market applications in agricultural and industrial liquid handling. In 2006, IDEX agreed to acquire Banjo Corporation for approximately $44 million. The cash purchase price is approximately $183 million. The acquisition is used to provide continued organic growth opportunities chemical, alternative fuels and other emerging agricultural and industrial applications for IDEX.

