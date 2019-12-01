Irrigation Valves Market Consumption Analysis, Guidelines Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Irrigation Valves Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Irrigation Valves Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Irrigation Valves:

An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage.

Irrigation Valves Market Manufactures:

Major Classification:

Metal

Major Applications:

Farmland

Garden

Water is the basic agricultural input required in any type of geographical segments. Before the advent of mechanization, farmers depended on natural sources for irrigation. However, mechanization in agriculture has moved well past tractors, to encompass every aspect in the crop production cycle.

Irrigation mechanization is one of the newest advances made in agriculture. The latest segment in irrigation mechanization include sprinkler and drip irrigation that are further explained on component basis. Such mechanization not only increases productivity and yield per hectare, it reduces the water consumption per farm.

Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Banjo Corporation is a leader in special purpose, severe duty pumps, valves, fittings and systems which serve both OEM and after-market applications in agricultural and industrial liquid handling. In 2006, IDEX agreed to acquire Banjo Corporation for approximately $44 million. The cash purchase price is approximately $183 million. The acquisition is used to provide continued organic growth opportunities chemical, alternative fuels and other emerging agricultural and industrial applications for IDEX.

The worldwide market for Irrigation Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.