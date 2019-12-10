Isocyanate Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Isocyanate Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Isocyanate market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Isocyanate Market Are:

BAXENDEN

Vencorex

Covestro

Evonik

Rudolf

EMS

Leeson Polyurethanes

DIC

About Isocyanate Market:

Blocked isocyanate refers to a compound prepared by blocking a blocked group of isocyanate groups (-NCO) by a deblocking reaction that cannot be carried out at a lower temperature. This compound does not undergo polymerization at room temperature, but at a certain temperature and other conditions, the isocyanate groups in the blocked polyurethane can be regenerated, and a crosslinking reaction occurs to form a thermosetting polyurethane. The isocyanate group is blocked by reacting an isocyanate or a prepolymer containing a free isocyanate group with some active hydrogen-containing substance or a substance capable of reacting with an isocyanate group, so that the free isocyanate group is not reactive at normal temperature, that is, isocyanate is achieved. The base is closed. This blocking reaction is a reversible reaction under certain conditions, so that the blocked isocyanate group can function again.

Blocked isocyanate production is concentrated highly. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world Blocked Isocyanate industry. The main market players are Covestro, EMS, BAXENDEN, and Vencorex. They have several manufacturing plants around the world. The production of Blocked Isocyanate will increase to 22K MT in 2018 from 19K MT in 2013.

In consumption market, the global sales increases with the 7.55% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Blocked isocyanate is mainly applied in production of coating and adhesives etc. With the development of economy, downstream applications will need more blocked isocyanate. So, Blocked Isocyanate has a huge market potential in the future.

In 2019, the market size of Isocyanate is 210 million US$ and it will reach 400 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isocyanate.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Isocyanate:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Isocyanate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Isocyanate Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

Isocyanate Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Isocyanate?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Isocyanate Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Isocyanate What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Isocyanate What being the manufacturing process of Isocyanate?

What will the Isocyanate market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Isocyanate industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Isocyanate Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isocyanate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Isocyanate Market Size

2.2 Isocyanate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Isocyanate Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Isocyanate Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Isocyanate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Isocyanate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Isocyanate Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Isocyanate Production by Type

6.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue by Type

6.3 Isocyanate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Isocyanate Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

