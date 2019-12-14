Isononanoic Acid Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Isononanoic Acid Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Isononanoic Acid market size.

About Isononanoic Acid:

Isononanoic acid is a mixture of isomers with a 3, 5, 5-trimethylhexanoic acid content of about 90%, and is obtained by oxidation of the corresponding isononyl aldehyde. The clear, colorless liquid with a faint odor is miscible with the usual organic solvents. Isononanoic acid is only sparingly soluble in water.

Top Key Players of Isononanoic Acid Market:

Evonik

OXEA

BASF

KH Neochem

Major Types covered in the Isononanoic Acid Market report are:

Type I

Type II Major Applications covered in the Isononanoic Acid Market report are:

Coating and paint

Cosmetics and personal care

Metal working fluids

Lubricant

Plasticizer

Other Scope of Isononanoic Acid Market:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, isononanoic acid market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, Chinas isononanoic acid demand maintains a rapid growth. Currently, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem are the most important production companies. Currently, the high degree of concentration of the industry, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem control this industry. Except these three companies, there are no other major manufacturers. China is not the manufacturer, absolutely relying on import.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the lubricant industry and metal working fluids industry, it will lead the increase of isononanoic acid demand. Therefore, we think entering China and India market will be a good choice.

The worldwide market for Isononanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.