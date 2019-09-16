Isononyl Alcohol Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

About Isononyl Alcohol:

Isononyl alcohol (INA) is a flammable and colorless liquid used as an intermediate for making a variety of other chemicals which are used in many applications. It is primarily used in chemical reaction processes. It is not sold directly to the public for general consumer uses; however this product may be an ingredient in consumer and commercial applications such as plasticizers, stabilizers, and lubricants.INA is produced by processing hydroformalation, hydrogenation, distillation and refinement from octenes that is formed by the dimerization of butanes.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Isononyl Alcohol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Isononyl Alcohol in global market.

Isononyl Alcohol Market Manufactures:

ExxonMobil

Evonik Oxeno

BASF

Nan Ya PLASTICS

KH NEOCHEM

Isononyl Alcohol Market Types:

C4 Chemicals Process

ExxonMobil Process Isononyl Alcohol Market Applications:

DINP

DINCH

The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Isononyl Alcohol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Isononyl Alcohol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe, like ExxonMobil (USA) and Evonik (Germany), both have perfect products. These two companies approximately hold 65% of global production market share in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Because this industry has high technical barriers, the developing countries like China has an increasing demand while China only produce isononyl alcohol since 2015 October with the corporation of BASF. China mainly import the product from Germany and Singapore.

The downstream plasticizer DINP of PVC demand is increasing, the replacement rate of DOP can affect the demand of DINP, and the application of DINCH increasing more rapidly.

The worldwide market for Isononyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 2520 million US$ in 2024, from 1800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.