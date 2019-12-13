Isopentane Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Isopentane Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Isopentane industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Isopentane market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Isopentane by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Isopentane Market Analysis:

Pentane is colourless with a very low odour and high volatility thanks to its low, narrow boiling range â it is among the lowest boiling hydrocarbon liquids and so evaporates at a very high rate. It is used principally as a blowing agent in foam production, as a propellant in aerosols and as reaction media for polymerisation processes.

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable.

In 2019, the market size of Isopentane is 120 million US$ and it will reach 150 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isopentane.

Some Major Players of Isopentane Market Are:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Isopentane Market Segmentation by Types:

Pure Gas

Gas Blend

Isopentane Market Segmentation by Applications:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

