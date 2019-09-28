Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Size 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Income, Subdivisions and Market Competition Trend Forecast 2024

Global “Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Isophthalonitrile (INP) market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13535914

The global Isophthalonitrile (INP) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

1,3-Dicyanobenzene, also known as isophthalonitrile (IPN), is often produced via an ammoxidation involving meta-xylene, oxygen and ammonia over a catalyst..

Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Showa Denko

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

CAC Group

Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical

Suli

Syngenta

SDS Biotech

Sipcam-Oxon and many more. Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market can be Split into:

98% Purity

99% Purity. By Applications, the Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market can be Split into:

Epoxy Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Pesticide