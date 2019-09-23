Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Share, Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Future Plans, Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2025

Global “Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market” 2019 analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world. The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. This comprises the study of value and size trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry.

About Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL):

Increasing demand for medical gloves will be the chief factor driving the isoprene rubber latex market growth during the forecast timeframe. The product is used as a substitute to natural rubber latex in the manufacturing of medical gloves. As the product is manufactured synthetically, it does not contain any impurities or nitrosamines, has low gel content, and exhibits superior properties such as good purity, clarity, flow, softness, strength, and elongation. It is also devoid of any naturally-occurring proteins which eliminates the risk of type 1 allergies among individuals. The product has similar and sometimes even better properties than natural rubber latex. These advantages over conventionally used glove manufacturing products will drive product demand and augment the IRL market in coming years.

In 2019, the market size of Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL). The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Kratonoration

JSRoration

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Puyang Linshi Chemical & New Material Co., Ltd

Kent Elastomers

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Gloves

Medical Balloons & Catheters

Condoms

Adhesives

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Several important topics included in the Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market research report are as follows:

Overview of Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Competition by Manufacturers, Type and Application

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Major Regions Volume, Value and Sales Price Analysis

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Technology and Development Trend

Research Findings and Conclusion of Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market

No.of Pages: 115

