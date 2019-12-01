Isosorbide Market 2024: Product Category, Application, Regions and Specification

Global “Isosorbide Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Isosorbide Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876492

About of Isosorbide:

Isosorbide is one kind of diol which is made by dehydrating from the sorbitol (starch derivatives). It can be used in the region of the pharmaceutical, chemical industry and so on.

Isosorbide Market Manufactures:

Roquette

SK Holdings

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

ADM

Novaphene

Yu Teng

Hongbaifeng

Major Classification:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications:

Plastics and Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876492 Scope of Report:

So far, only a few players entered into the Isosorbide industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Isosorbide, which takes up more than 60% in production. As is reported, the company has expanded the capacity of about 20000 MT for Isosorbide in 2015; as a result, Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in isosorbide. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation Jinan Yu Teng occupies the largest market share in China.

Isosorbide is famous for the intermediates materials or API in plastic and pharmaceuticals industry. For the strong development of relevant pharmaceuticals industry, demand of Isosorbide will be strong as well. For another, because of the high concentration of Isosorbide industy, those who cannot get sufficient supply from local companies will rely on import. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Isosorbide will be 10% in the following years.

The worldwide market for Isosorbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.