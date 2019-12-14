Jack-Up Rig Market – Global Analysis by Latest Opportunities, Market Share, Size, Regions, Revenue, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2025

Global “Jack-Up Rig Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Jack-Up Rig Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Jack-Up Rig Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

CIMC

Keppel

Sembcorp Marine Industries

DSME

Maersk

Fox Oil Drilling

Seatrade Maritime

Shelf Drilling Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14189331 Know About Jack-Up Rig Market: A jack-up rig is a mobile platform used as exploratory drilling platform and offshore platform that consists of a buoyant hull with moveable legs, capable of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The buoyant hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the water surface and used to transport all the machinery to a desired location. Once a rig arrives at work location, the legs are jacked down onto the sea floor where the weight of barge and ballast water drives the legs into the bottom of sea to avoid further penetration during operations.

Middle East is a major contributor to the global jack-up rig market supported by increased utilization of jack-up rigs. This region is expected to experience further growth with increasing new buildup jack-up rigs and incrementing demand from UAE and Qatar regions.

The Jack-Up Rig market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Jack-Up Rig. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Construction Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Mobile offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

Turbine Installation Vessel (TIV)