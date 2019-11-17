 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jellies and Gummies Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Jellies and Gummies

The Global “Jellies and Gummies Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Jellies and Gummies Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Jellies and Gummies market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of Jellies and Gummies  Market Report – Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center.There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin.Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

Global Jellies and Gummies  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Haribo
  • MEDERER
  • Albanese
  • Giant Gummy Bears
  • Perfetti Van Melle
  • Arcor
  • Hershey
  • Yupi
  • Goody Good Stuff
  • Jelly Belly
  • HSU FU CHI
  • Guanshengyuan
  • Yake
  • Wowo Group

The Scope of the Report:

The companies are caring more about their marketing channel, such as using both online and offline channel to prompt their products. Whatâs more, they are building the steady relationship with the distributors and meanwhile, searching for new channels, especially to the emerging market.
The worldwide market for Jellies and Gummies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Jellies and Gummies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Traditional Jellies and Gummies
  • Functional Jellies and Gummies

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Consumer Aged Under 14
  • Consumer Aged 15 to 31
  • Consumer Aged 31 and older

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Jellies and Gummies  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Jellies and Gummies  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Jellies and Gummies  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Jellies and Gummies  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Jellies and Gummies  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Jellies and Gummies  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Jellies and Gummies  by Country

    5.1 North America Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Jellies and Gummies  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Jellies and Gummies  by Country

    8.1 South America Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Jellies and Gummies  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Jellies and Gummies  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Jellies and Gummies  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Jellies and Gummies  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Jellies and Gummies  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Jellies and Gummies  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Jellies and Gummies  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

