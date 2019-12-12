 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Global “Joint Reconstruction Devices Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Joint Reconstruction Devices industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Joint Reconstruction Devices market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Joint Reconstruction Devices by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis:

  • Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patientâs pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.
  • In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.
  • In 2019, the market size of Joint Reconstruction Devices is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Joint Reconstruction Devices.

    Some Major Players of Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Are:

  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Covidien
  • Aesculap Implant Systems
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Donjoy
  • Nuvasive

    • Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Knee
  • Hip
  • Shoulder
  • Ankle
  • Other

    • Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Children
  • Adults
  • Senior Citizens
  • Athletes

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Joint Reconstruction Devices create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Joint Reconstruction Devices Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Joint Reconstruction Devices Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

