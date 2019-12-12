Jojoba Oil Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

About Jojoba Oil:

Jojoba oil (pronounced ho-HO-ba) is the liquid produced in the seed of the Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) plant, a shrub, which is native to southern Arizona, southern California, and northwestern Mexico. The oil makes up approximately 50% of the jojoba seed by weight. The terms “jojoba oil” and “jojoba wax” are often used interchangeably because the wax visually appears to be a mobile oil, but as a wax it is composed almost entirely (~97%) of mono-esters of long-chain fatty acids and alcohols, accompanied by only a tiny fraction of triglyceride esters.

Desert Whale

Purcell Jojoba

Eco Oil Argentina

La Ronna Jojoba

Jojoba Israel

Jojoba Oil Market Types:

Unrefined

Jojoba Oil Market Applications:

Cosmetics

Diet

Scope of Jojoba Oil Market Report:

At present, the production of Jojoba Oil focused in USA and Mexico areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with Jojoba trees. Canada gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.

Currently, it is in USA and Mexico, the output area is far greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 70 percent of North America exports.

Currently, the production of Jojoba Oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now Jojoba application growth has been concentrated in industry and the energy sector, in the food industry demand is relatively stable.

The worldwide market for Jojoba Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.