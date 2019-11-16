Karting Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Karting Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Karting in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Karting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sodikart

Praga Kart

OTK Kart

RiMO Go Karts

Birel Art

Shenzhen Explorerkart

OTL Kart

Bizkarts

CRG

Kandi Technologies

Alpha Karting

Anderson-CSK

Pole Position Raceway

Gillard

Goldenvale

TAL-KO Racing

Margay Racing

Bowman

Speed2Max The report provides a basic overview of the Karting industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Karting Market Types:

Outdoor Karting

Indoor Karting Karting Market Applications:

Rental

The leading manufactures mainly are Sodikart, Praga Kart, OTK Kart, RiMO Go Karts and Birel Art. Sodikart is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2017. There are mainly two type product of Karting market: Outdoor Karting and Indoor Karting. Geographically, the global Karting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 71% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Karting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 264.3 million US$ in 2024, from 214.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.