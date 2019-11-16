 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Karting Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Karting

Global “Karting Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Karting in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Karting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Sodikart
  • Praga Kart
  • OTK Kart
  • RiMO Go Karts
  • Birel Art
  • Shenzhen Explorerkart
  • OTL Kart
  • Bizkarts
  • CRG
  • Kandi Technologies
  • Alpha Karting
  • Anderson-CSK
  • Pole Position Raceway
  • Gillard
  • Goldenvale
  • TAL-KO Racing
  • Margay Racing
  • Bowman
  • Speed2Max

    The report provides a basic overview of the Karting industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Karting Market Types:

  • Outdoor Karting
  • Indoor Karting

    Karting Market Applications:

  • Rental
  • Racing

    Finally, the Karting market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Karting market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are Sodikart, Praga Kart, OTK Kart, RiMO Go Karts and Birel Art. Sodikart is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2017. There are mainly two type product of Karting market: Outdoor Karting and Indoor Karting. Geographically, the global Karting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 71% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Karting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 264.3 million US$ in 2024, from 214.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Karting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

