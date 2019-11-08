 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kids Wear Market 2019 – Outlook by Growth Rate, Industry Size, Share, Top Key Players, and Development Factors Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Kids Wear

Global “Kids Wear Market” report 2019 represents overall Kids Wear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Kids Wear market study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments.

About Kids Wear Market:

  • Kids Wear are clothes for kids. They are usually made up of cotton so that it does not affect the delicate skin of the kids.
  • With the above quote in mind, we have trendy fashion and fashionable clothes available for both for Men and Women, then why should the Kids be far behind? Life is to be enjoyed and it definitely is too short to dress up in boring, and uninteresting clothes. For kids even more, because they outgrow their sizes in leaps and bounds. In the eighteenth century, childrens clothing underwent a gradual evolution from constricting garments patterned after those worn by adults to apparel designed specifically for them.
  • In the present times, the kids have all clothing options like that of adults, and even much more. They are much more aware than the previous generations, and like to make their shopping decisions for styling by themselves. Excessive exposure to the plethora of brands and the latest fashion trends, kids of today have become brand conscious. And expectedly the trend first started in Hollywood for example the fashionable Suri Cruise.
  • Todays parents are happy to overindulge in keeping their kids stylish, and chic. This flaw has been well realized by the fashion retailers. They are well aware of this metamorphosis of children; their near magnetic attraction to wards prominent brands. Todays kids are consumers who guarantee a purchase and are mostly independent buyers. With nuclear family where both the parents are working, there is enough of disposable income, to splurge on branded merchandise which might be over priced irrespective of the quality that it is offering.
  • Over the next five years, projects that Kids Wear will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 244300 million by 2023, from US$ 203200 million in 2017.
  • In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Kids Wear market for 2018-2023.
  • This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kids Wear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

    The following Companies as the Key Players in the Kids Wear  Market Report:

  • Nike
  • Carters
  • GAP
  • Inditex
  • Adidas
  • H&M
  • Gymboree
  • V.F. Corporation
  • Fast Retailing
  • C&A
  • NEXT
  • ID Group
  • Mothercare
  • Orchestra
  • BESTSELLER
  • Under Armour
  • Benetton
  • Sanrio
  • MIKI HOUSE
  • Disney
  • Semir
  • Liying
  • Honghuanglan
  • Annil
  • PEPCO

    Objective of the study:

    – To examine and forecast the market size of the global Kids Wear market.

    – To categorize and forecast the global market based on application and region.

    – To classify drivers and challenges for global Kids Wear market.

    – To observe competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global market.

    – To conduct pricing analysis for global Kids Wear market.

    – To recognize and study the profile of leading players operating in the global market.

    Based on Classifications, each type is studied as Sales, Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information. They are:

    Kids Wear Market Segment by Types:

  • Top Clothing
  • Bottom Clothing
  • Outerwear
  • Basics

    Kids Wear Market Segment by Applications:

  • Online Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Brand outlets

    Regional Analysis:  On the basis of geography, the in Kids Wear market report covers data for multiple geographies such as Americas

    • United States
    • Europe
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Southeast Asia

    And Many More…

    Some Key Points of Kids Wear Market TOC:

    Detailed TOC of Global Kids Wear Market Growth 2019-2023:

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

     

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Kids Wear Segment by Type

    2.3 Kids Wear Consumption by Type

    2.4 Kids Wear Segment by Application

    2.5 Kids Wear Consumption by Application

     

    3 Global Kids Wear by Players

    3.1 Global Kids Wear Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Kids Wear Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.3 Global Kids Wear Sale Price by Players

    3.4 Global Kids Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

    3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

     

    4 Kids Wear by Regions

    4.1 Kids Wear by Regions

    4.2 Americas Kids Wear Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Kids Wear Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Kids Wear Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Kids Wear Consumption Growth

    ………….

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

    9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

     

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Marketing

    10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    10.2 Kids Wear Distributors

    10.3 Kids Wear Customer

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

     

