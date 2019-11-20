Kinesio Tape Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

Global “Kinesio Tape Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Kinesio Tape in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Kinesio Tape Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major manufacturers of kinesiology tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia.

Kinesiology Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, kinesiology tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Kinesio tape industry growth rate was higher during 2010 to 2012; however the growth rate of global market was slowing down after 2012.

The worldwide market for Kinesio Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.