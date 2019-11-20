 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kinesio Tape Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Kinesio Tape

Global “Kinesio Tape Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Kinesio Tape in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Kinesio Tape Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • inesio Taping
  • KT TAPE
  • SpiderTech
  • RockTape
  • StrengthTape
  • K-active
  • Towatek Korea
  • Atex Medical
  • TERA Medical
  • Nitto Denko
  • Healixon
  • LP Support
  • Mueller
  • Kindmax
  • DL Medical & Health
  • Socko
  • Medsport
  • GSPMED
  • Major Medical
  • Raphael

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Kinesio Tape industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Kinesio Tape Market Types:

  • Roll Form
  • Pre-cut Shape

    Kinesio Tape Market Applications:

  • Sporting Goods Store
  • Pharmacy & Drugstore
  • Online
  • Other

    Finally, the Kinesio Tape market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Kinesio Tape market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The major manufacturers of kinesiology tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia.
  • Kinesiology Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, kinesiology tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Kinesio tape industry growth rate was higher during 2010 to 2012; however the growth rate of global market was slowing down after 2012.
  • The worldwide market for Kinesio Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Kinesio Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Kinesio Tape Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Kinesio Tape by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Kinesio Tape Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Kinesio Tape Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Kinesio Tape Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Kinesio Tape Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Kinesio Tape Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Kinesio Tape Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Kinesio Tape Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Kinesio Tape Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

