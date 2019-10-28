Kirschner Wires Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

About Kirschner Wires

A kirschner wires (also called a K-wire) is a thin wire or pin that can be used to stabilize bone fragments. These wires can be drilled through the bone to hold the fragments in place. They can be placed percutaneously (through the skin), or can be buried beneath the skin.

Kirschner Wires Market Key Players:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Arthrex

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Allegra Orthopaedics

Modern Grinding

Hallmark Surgical

Shangdong Hangwei

Jinhuan Medical

Orthomed

Ortosintese

IMECO

Micromed Medizintechnik

Sklar

Stainless Steel Wires

Nitinol Wires Kirschner Wires Market Applications:

Foot & Ankle

Hand & Wrist

Major Highlights of Kirschner Wires Market report: Kirschner Wires Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Kirschner Wires, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Kirschner wires come in different sizes, and as they increase in size, they become less flexible. K-wires are often used to stabilize a broken bone, and then removed in the office once the fracture has healed.

The wires can also be threaded to help prevent movement or backing out of the wire, although that can also make them more difficult to remove.

The worldwide market for Kirschner Wires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 31 million US$ in 2024, from 28 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.