Knuckleboom Cranes Market Research Report: 2019 Global Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast

Knuckle boom cranes are an amazing piece of engineering technology. Also called a loader crane, articulating crane, and a picker crane, the knuckle boom crane has changed the way people load and offload in a variety of industries. It looks similar to the traditional straight boom crane, but the knuckle boom crane has two booms; a main boom and an outer boom. These two booms have a knuckle between them, which allows more options for the loader crane operator.For the loading and unloading of heavy cargo and machinery in restricted spaces, the knuckle boom loader crane has no equal. This kind of crane has proven to be very useful in Europe, where truck size restrictions are stricter, and roads are narrower than North America. However, it is also gaining more popularity in other parts of the world. These types of cranes have been particularly utilized in the transport, construction, forestry, mining, marine, and petroleum industries. They may be small and easier to use in constricted spaces, but that does not make them any less effective because they can be used to lift cargo of up to and exceeding 60 tons. The knuckleboom can even be outfitted with a winch for additional lifting options.

Hiab (Cargotec)

Palfinger

Effer

Huisman

Fassi

HMF

PM Group

Hawboldt Industries (Timberland)

SMST

Heila Cranes SpA

Kenz Figee Group

Iowa Mold Tooling Co.

Regions Covered in the Knuckleboom Cranes Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Construction

Transport

Marine

Petroleum

Mining

Forestry

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Small Boom Range

Medium Boom Range