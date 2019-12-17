L-Ammonium Lactate Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

About L-Ammonium Lactate:

Ammonium lactate is a compound with formula NH4 (C2H4 (OH) COO). It is the ammonium salt of lactic acid. It has mild anti-bacterial properties.

Top Key Players of L-Ammonium Lactate Market:

Corbion-Purac

Chattem Chemicals

Musashino Chemical

SHXSHW

General Grade

Cosmetic Grade Major Applications covered in the L-Ammonium Lactate Market report are:

Skin Care

Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical

Others Scope of L-Ammonium Lactate Market:

The global L-Ammonium Lactate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, India and Asia Others, such as Corbion-Purac, Chattem Chemicals, Musashino Chemical, SHXSHW and Jindan. At present, Corbion-Purac is the world leader, holding 45.61% production market share in 2017.

L-Ammonium Lactate downstream is wide and recently L-Ammonium Lactate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Skin Care, Feed Additives, Pharmaceutical and Others,. Globally, the L-Ammonium Lactate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Skin Care. Skin Care accounts for nearly 49.32% of total downstream consumption of L-Ammonium Lactate in global.

L-Ammonium Lactate can be mainly divided into General Grade and Cosmetic Grade which General Grade captures about 52.76% of L-Ammonium Lactate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of L-Ammonium Lactate.

The worldwide market for L-Ammonium Lactate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.