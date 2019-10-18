L-Arginine Market 2019: Developing Technology, Size, Tendencies and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “L-Arginine Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various L-Arginine industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About L-Arginine

L-arginine is a type of ?-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

The following Manufactures are included in the L-Arginine Market report:

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM

Various policies and news are also included in the L-Arginine Market report. Various costs involved in the production of L-Arginine are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the L-Arginine industry. L-Arginine Market Types:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade L-Arginine Market Applications:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals