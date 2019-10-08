 Press "Enter" to skip to content

L-Arginine Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

L-Arginine

The report shows positive growth in “L-Arginine Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. L-Arginine industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. L-Arginine Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

L-arginine is a type of Î±-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

  • Ajinomoto group
  • KYOWA
  • Evonik and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
  • The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of productâs quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.
  • Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • The worldwide market for L-Arginine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharma Grade

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Supplements & Nutrition
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics

    L-Arginine Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global L-Arginine market.

    Chapter 1- to describe L-Arginine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of L-Arginine, with sales, revenue, and price of L-Arginine, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of L-Arginine, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- L-Arginine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe L-Arginine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This L-Arginine report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the L-Arginine market players.

