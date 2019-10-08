L-Arginine Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “L-Arginine Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. L-Arginine industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. L-Arginine Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

L-arginine is a type of Î±-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of productâs quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for L-Arginine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade Market Segment by Applications:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals