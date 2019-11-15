L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

“L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Report – L-cysteine is a proteinogenic amino acid contributing to building protein and includes the element sulphur. It can be synthesised in the human liver and is therefore not an essential amino acid. While L-cysteine hydrochloride is a less popular supplementalform of the amino acid L-cysteine.

Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market competition by top manufacturers

Wacker

Nippon Rika

Ajinomoto

Bachem

Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Wuxi Bikang

Donboo Amino Acid

Huaheng Biologgical Technology

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering

Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Ningbo Haishuo Biotechnology

Premium Ingredient

Longteng Biotechnology

Haitian Amino Acid



The Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are several companies in the world can produce l-cysteine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Wacker, Nippon Rika, Ajinomoto, Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem, etc. The production of l-cysteine increased from 12187 Tonnes in 2011 to 14066 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of 3.72%. Global l-cysteine capacity utilization rate remained at around 83% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.56% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

L-cysteine product can be classified into two types: L- Cysteine and L-Cysteine Hydrochloride. L-Cysteine Hydrochloride is widely used in food industry, while L- Cysteine mainly used in pharmaceutical industry. Survey results showed that l-cysteine take 32% of the market.

Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of l-cysteine. It includes chemical synthesis and biological fermentation. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for l-cysteine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of l-cysteine industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

L-Cysteine

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Animal Feed

Beverage