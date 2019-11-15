L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

“L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Report – L-cysteine is a proteinogenic amino acid contributing to building protein and includes the element sulphur. It can be synthesised in the human liver and is therefore not an essential amino acid. While L-cysteine hydrochloride is a less popular supplementalform of the amino acid L-cysteine.
Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market competition by top manufacturers
- Wacker
- Nippon Rika
- Ajinomoto
- Bachem
- Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem
- Wuhan Grand Hoyo
- Wuxi Bikang
- Donboo Amino Acid
- Huaheng Biologgical Technology
- Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering
- Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
- Ningbo Haishuo Biotechnology
- Premium Ingredient
- Longteng Biotechnology
- Haitian Amino Acid
The Scope of the Report:
Currently, there are several companies in the world can produce l-cysteine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Wacker, Nippon Rika, Ajinomoto, Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem, etc. The production of l-cysteine increased from 12187 Tonnes in 2011 to 14066 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of 3.72%. Global l-cysteine capacity utilization rate remained at around 83% in 2015.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.56% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
L-cysteine product can be classified into two types: L- Cysteine and L-Cysteine Hydrochloride. L-Cysteine Hydrochloride is widely used in food industry, while L- Cysteine mainly used in pharmaceutical industry. Survey results showed that l-cysteine take 32% of the market.
Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of l-cysteine. It includes chemical synthesis and biological fermentation. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for l-cysteine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of l-cysteine industry.
We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride by Country
5.1 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride by Country
8.1 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
