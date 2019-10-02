 Press "Enter" to skip to content

L-Threonine Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

October 2, 2019

L-Threonine

Global “L-Threonine Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global L-Threonine market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About L-Threonine:

L-Threonine is a type of α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH(OH)CH3. Threonine has four kinds of isomer, natural existence and have physiological role for organism is L-Threonine. It is classified as an essential amino acid. Humans do not synthesize L-threonine, so it must be obtained through the diet.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Meihua
  • Ajinomoto Group
  • CJ CheilJedang
  • Evonik
  • Fufeng
  • NB Group
  • Star Lake Bioscience
  • Guoguang Biochemistry
  • GLOBAL Bio-Chem
  • ADM

  • L-Threonine Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of L-Threonine Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, L-Threonine Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. L-Threonine Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    L-Threonine Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, L-Threonine market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    L-Threonine Market Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    L-Threonine Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical grade
  • Food grade
  • Feed grade

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the L-Threonine industry.

    Scope of L-Threonine Market:

  • First, the L-Threonine industry concentration is relatively high, the top 4 companies took about 74% of the global production share in 2014; these companies are mainly located in China, EU and US providing high-end products.
  • Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Meihua, for example, is with three plants. Years ago, there was international company set up factories in China, such as CJ CheilJedang set its plant in Liaoning province with 50 K MT capacity of L-Threonine. And a Japanese company, Ajinomoto Group, shut down the L-Threonine plant in Brazil. As for now, there are only single digits major manufacturers in the world producing L-Threonine while most of them are located in China.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. China, as the major region in the production, is the major export country. EU, is the major consumption market but with small domestic production. The export volume in 2014 was about 70% of the production volume in China.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Several months ago, Meihua merged Eppen, a major manufacturer in China, making it the leading company in the global market, taking about 30% of the capacity share in this industry. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of L-Threonine will increase.
  • Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for L-Threonine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the L-Threonine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    L-Threonine market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of L-Threonine, Growing Market of L-Threonine) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of L-Threonine Market Report pages: 118

    Important Key questions answered in L-Threonine market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of L-Threonine in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in L-Threonine market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of L-Threonine market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of L-Threonine market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of L-Threonine market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe L-Threonine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of L-Threonine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of L-Threonine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the L-Threonine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the L-Threonine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, L-Threonine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe L-Threonine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

