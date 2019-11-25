 Press "Enter" to skip to content

L-Threonine Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

November 25, 2019

L-Threonine

Global “L-Threonine Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The L-Threonine Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of L-Threonine:

L-Threonine is a type of Î±-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH(OH)CH3. Threonine has four kinds of isomer, natural existence and have physiological role for organism is L-Threonine. It is classified as an essential amino acid. Humans do not synthesize L-threonine, so it must be obtained through the diet.

L-Threonine Market Manufactures: 

  • Meihua
  • Ajinomoto Group
  • CJ CheilJedang
  • Evonik
  • Fufeng
  • NB Group
  • Star Lake Bioscience
  • Guoguang Biochemistry
  • GLOBAL Bio-Chem
  • ADM

  • Major Classification:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Major Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical grade
  • Food grade
  • Feed grade

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, the L-Threonine industry concentration is relatively high, the top 4 companies took about 74% of the global production share in 2014; these companies are mainly located in China, EU and US providing high-end products.
  • Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Meihua, for example, is with three plants. Years ago, there was international company set up factories in China, such as CJ CheilJedang set its plant in Liaoning province with 50 K MT capacity of L-Threonine. And a Japanese company, Ajinomoto Group, shut down the L-Threonine plant in Brazil. As for now, there are only single digits major manufacturers in the world producing L-Threonine while most of them are located in China.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. China, as the major region in the production, is the major export country. EU, is the major consumption market but with small domestic production. The export volume in 2014 was about 70% of the production volume in China.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Several months ago, Meihua merged Eppen, a major manufacturer in China, making it the leading company in the global market, taking about 30% of the capacity share in this industry. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of L-Threonine will increase.
  • Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for L-Threonine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the L-Threonine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe L-Threonine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of L-Threonine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of L-Threonine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the L-Threonine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the L-Threonine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, L-Threonine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe L-Threonine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    TOC of Global L-Threonine Market

    1 L-Threonine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of L-Threonine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global L-Threonine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global L-Threonine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 L-Threonine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 L-Threonine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global L-Threonine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 L-Threonine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 L-Threonine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global L-Threonine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

