L-Threonine Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

About of L-Threonine:

L-Threonine is a type of Î±-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH(OH)CH3. Threonine has four kinds of isomer, natural existence and have physiological role for organism is L-Threonine. It is classified as an essential amino acid. Humans do not synthesize L-threonine, so it must be obtained through the diet.

L-Threonine Market Manufactures:

Meihua

Ajinomoto Group

CJ CheilJedang

Evonik

Fufeng

NB Group

Star Lake Bioscience

Guoguang Biochemistry

GLOBAL Bio-Chem

ADM

Major Classification:

Type I

Type II Major Applications:

Pharmaceutical grade

Food grade

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

First, the L-Threonine industry concentration is relatively high, the top 4 companies took about 74% of the global production share in 2014; these companies are mainly located in China, EU and US providing high-end products.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Meihua, for example, is with three plants. Years ago, there was international company set up factories in China, such as CJ CheilJedang set its plant in Liaoning province with 50 K MT capacity of L-Threonine. And a Japanese company, Ajinomoto Group, shut down the L-Threonine plant in Brazil. As for now, there are only single digits major manufacturers in the world producing L-Threonine while most of them are located in China.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. China, as the major region in the production, is the major export country. EU, is the major consumption market but with small domestic production. The export volume in 2014 was about 70% of the production volume in China.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Several months ago, Meihua merged Eppen, a major manufacturer in China, making it the leading company in the global market, taking about 30% of the capacity share in this industry. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of L-Threonine will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for L-Threonine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.