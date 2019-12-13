 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lab Balance Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Lab Balance

About Lab Balance:

Lab balance is a class of balance designed to measure small mass in the sub-milligram range. A top loading balance (also referred to as top loader balance) is among the most common types of weight measuring scales used in the laboratory. Top loading balances are available in a variety of sizes and weight capacities, from 20 g to 64.1 kg.The measuring pan of an analytical balance (0.1 mg or better) is inside a transparent enclosure with doors so that dust does not collect and so any air currents in the room do not affect the balances operation.

Lab Balance Market Manufactures:

  • ettler Toledo
  • Sartorius
  • A&D
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Techcomp (Precisa)
  • Adam Equipment
  • Bonso Electronics
  • BEL Engineering
  • Radwag

    Lab Balance Market Types:

  • Top Loading Balance
  • Analytical Balance

    Lab Balance Market Applications:

  • University
  • Research Center
  • Other

  • A lab balance is an essential instrument for any modern science laboratory as it helps in the precise weighing of materials. It can be broadly classified into two types: top loading balance and analytical balance, and the proportion of Top Loading Balance in 2016 is about 74%, top loading balance (also referred to as top loader balance) is among the most common types of weight measuring scales used in the laboratory.
  • Lab Balance is widely used University, Research Center and others. The most proportion of Lab Balance is used Research Center, and the consumption proportion is about 47% in 2016.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Lab Balance, with a revenue market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Lab Balance, enjoying revenue market share nearly 27.5% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Lab Balance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lab Balance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lab Balance product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lab Balance, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lab Balance in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lab Balance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lab Balance breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lab Balance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lab Balance sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 124

