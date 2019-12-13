Lab Balance Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About Lab Balance:

Lab balance is a class of balance designed to measure small mass in the sub-milligram range. A top loading balance (also referred to as top loader balance) is among the most common types of weight measuring scales used in the laboratory. Top loading balances are available in a variety of sizes and weight capacities, from 20 g to 64.1 kg.The measuring pan of an analytical balance (0.1 mg or better) is inside a transparent enclosure with doors so that dust does not collect and so any air currents in the room do not affect the balances operation.

Lab Balance Market Manufactures:

ettler Toledo

Sartorius

A&D

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Techcomp (Precisa)

Adam Equipment

Bonso Electronics

BEL Engineering

Radwag

Top Loading Balance

Analytical Balance Lab Balance Market Applications:

University

Research Center

A lab balance is an essential instrument for any modern science laboratory as it helps in the precise weighing of materials. It can be broadly classified into two types: top loading balance and analytical balance, and the proportion of Top Loading Balance in 2016 is about 74%, top loading balance (also referred to as top loader balance) is among the most common types of weight measuring scales used in the laboratory.

Lab Balance is widely used University, Research Center and others. The most proportion of Lab Balance is used Research Center, and the consumption proportion is about 47% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Lab Balance, with a revenue market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Lab Balance, enjoying revenue market share nearly 27.5% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Lab Balance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.