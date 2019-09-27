Label Printer Market by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global “Label Printer Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Label Printer market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.
Know About Label Printer Market:
A label printer is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags). A label printer with built-in keyboard and display for stand-alone use (not connected to a separate computer) is often called a label maker. Label printers are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock. Common connectivity for label printers include RS-232 serial, Universal Serial Bus (USB), parallel, Ethernet and various kinds of wireless. Label printers have a wide variety of applications, including supply chain management, retail price marking, packaging labels, blood and laboratory specimen marking, and fixed assets management.
Flexible packaging printing via inline-style narrow web flexo presses is a growing market for label printers in North America. Slower growth in the label market segment, coupled with increased pricing pressures, contributes to traditional narrow web label converters seeking growth opportunities in the flexible packaging marketplace. Aided by the latest generation of state-of-the-art, multi-substrate narrow web flexo presses, these printers are afforded access to a wide variety of flexible packaging applications.
The global Label Printer market was 570 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Regions Covered in the Label Printer Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
