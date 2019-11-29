Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Manufactures:

ecniplast

Allentown

FENGSHI Group

Lab Products

Thoren Caging Systems

Alternative Design

Zoonlab

SSCI

SHINVA

INNOVIVE

NKP

Prime Labs

Biosafe lab

Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Types:

Plastic Type

Metal Type

Others Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Applications:

Mice

Rats

Cold-blooded Animals

Birds

Others Scope of Reports:

In the last several years, Global market of Laboratory Animal Housing Cage developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.12%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Laboratory Animal Housing Cage is nearly 202M USD; the actual sales are about 18 M Unit.

The global average price of Laboratory Animal Housing Cage is in the decreasing trend, from 12.10 USD/Unit in 2012 to 11.18 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Laboratory Animal Housing Cage includes Plastic Type, Metal Type and Others, and the proportion of plastic type in 2016 is about 61%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Laboratory Animal Housing Cage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.