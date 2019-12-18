Laboratory-developed Testing Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Laboratory-developed Testing Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Laboratory-developed Testing market size.

About Laboratory-developed Testing:

Twenty-five years ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asserted in a draft document that “home brew” tests-now commonly referred to as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs)-are subject to the same regulatory oversight as other in vitro diagnostics (IVDs)4. In 2010, the FDA began work on developing a proposed framework for future LDT oversight. Released in 2014, the draft guidance sparked an intense debate over potential LDT regulation. While the proposed guidance has not been implemented, many questions regarding LDT oversight remain unresolved.A laboratory developed test (LDT) is a type of in vitro diagnostic test that is designed, manufactured and used within a single laboratory.LDTs can be used to measure or detect a wide variety of analytes (substances such as proteins, chemical compounds like glucose or cholesterol, or DNA), in a sample taken from a human body. Some LDTs are relatively simple tests that measure single analytes, such as a test that measures the level of sodium. Other LDTs are complex and may measure or detect one or more analytes. For example, some tests can detect many DNA variations from a single blood sample, which can be used to help diagnose a genetic disease. Various levels of chemicals can be measured to help diagnose a patientâs state of health, such as levels of cholesterol or sodium.While the uses of an LDT are often the same as the uses of FDA-cleared or approved in vitro diagnostic tests, some labs may choose to offer their own test. For example, a hospital lab may run its own vitamin D assay, even though there is an FDA-cleared test for vitamin D currently on the market.

Top Key Players of Laboratory-developed Testing Market:

daptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Illumina

Qiagen

Eurofins

Guardant Health

Biotheranostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Rosetta Genomics

Biodesix

Helix

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13978166 Major Types covered in the Laboratory-developed Testing Market report are:

Clinical Biochemistry

Critical Care

Haematology

Immunology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Test Types Major Applications covered in the Laboratory-developed Testing Market report are:

Academic Institutes

Clinical Research organizations

Hospitals laboratory

Specialty Diagnostic Centers

Other Type of Facilities Scope of Laboratory-developed Testing Market:

The leading manufactures mainly are Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Illumina, Qiagen,

Eurofins. Quest Diagnostics is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5% in 2016. The next is Roche and Illumina.

There are mainly two type product of Laboratory-developed Testing market: Commercial Service and R&D. Commercial Service accounts the largest proportion; however, R&D still have high growth rate.

Geographically, the global Laboratory-developed Testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions. The North America held the largest share in the global Laboratory-developed Testing products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 68% in 2017. The next is Europe and Japan

The worldwide market for Laboratory-developed Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 4030 million US$ in 2024, from 3010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.