Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019 from 2024: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

"Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market" 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data.

Short Details of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report – A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market competition by top manufacturers

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

A&T Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Orchard Software

Epic Systems

Medasys

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Laboratory Information System (LIS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other



Table of Contents

1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laboratory Information System (LIS)

1.2 Classification of Laboratory Information System (LIS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Laboratory Information System (LIS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Laboratory Information System (LIS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Laboratory Information System (LIS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Laboratory Information System (LIS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Laboratory Information System (LIS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Laboratory Information System (LIS) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

