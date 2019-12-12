Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global “Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market” report 2020 focuses on the Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market resulting from previous records. Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market:

Polylactide (PLA) is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch (in the United States and Canada), cassava roots, chips or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in the rest of the world). In 2010, PLA had the second highest consumption volume of any bioplastic of the world.

The use of lactic acid in the manufacture of biodegradable plastics is one of the key growth factors of the lactic acid market. Rising environmental concerns due to dumping of plastics in landfills is promoting the use of bioplastics, which is indirectly benefitting the lactic acid market. Lactic acid is a carboxylic acid that is used across a host of end-use industries owing to its chemical properties. The increasing application of polylactic acid in the packaging industry is estimated to fuel growth of the polylactic acid market in the following years. The introduction of bio-based plastics and their increased usage in the food and beverage industry is expected to extend growth opportunities for the polylactic acid market in the near future. Polylactic is one of the most sought-after bioplastics and is an effective substitute to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Rising crude oil price are also estimated to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period, owing to reduced dependency on traditional petroleum based products. North America is the largest market for global lactic acid & poly lactic acid market. Changing lifestyles along with rising consciousness regarding the enhancement of the overall personality of an individual in various countries including India, China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka is expected to drive the global cosmetics market, which in turn is likely to spur growth.

In 2019, the market size of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) is 700 million US$ and it will reach 2510 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA). Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Covers Following Key Players:

BASF

Danimer Scientific

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Synbra Technology

Dow Chemical

Corbion

Natureworks

Teijin

Wei Mon Industry

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Types:

Lactic Acid

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Applications:

Industrial

Personal Care

Packaging

Petroleum Based Products

Textiles

The Study Objectives of Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

