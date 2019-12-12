Lactic Acid Drinks Market 2020 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

Lactic acid drinks are derived from yogurt that is processed into beverages by adding sugar, stabilizer, flavors and colours. Lactic acid drinks consists of lactic acid bacteria which is also known as good bacteria. Presence of lactic acid bacteria in human intestines improves digestion, synthesizes vitamins, strengthen immunity cells and avoids infection.

The major factors driving the market for lactic acid drinks across the globe include growing number of end-use applications in the beverage industry, and favorable regulatory scenario for environment friendly products among others. Changing consumer diet preferences coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits of lactic acid bacteria and lactic acid drinks is expected to fuel the growth of the global lactic acid drinks market during the forecast period.

Asahi Group

Yakult Honsha

Group Danone

Corbion

Aoki Technical Laboratory

Lifeway Foods

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Galactic

Musashino Chemical (China)

Hyper/super market

Retail stores

Specialty outlets

Online

Others Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Traditional lactic acid drinks