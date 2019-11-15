 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ladies Handbag Market 2019 :Size, Share, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Ladies Handbag

Ladies Handbag Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Ladies Handbag  Market Report – Ladies handbag is a small kind of bag for women use; it is usually made of leather, and includes totes, shoulder bags, purses and satchels.

Global Ladies Handbag  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Dior
  • LVMH
  • Coach
  • Kering
  • Prada Group
  • Michael Kors
  • Hermes
  • Chanel
  • Richemont Group
  • Kate Spade
  • Burberry
  • Tory Burch
  • Septwolves
  • Fion
  • Goldlion
  • Wanlima

The Scope of the Report:

Ladies handbag industry is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 22530 million US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

The Europe is the largest market of ladies handbag, which occupies average 36.55 percent of global ladies handbag procedures per year. It is followed by US and China, which respectively have around 35 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and South America.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of ladies handbag industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of number of procedures. Besides, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of ladies handbag. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the ladies handbag is growing fast due to peopleâs more attention on their beauty. At the same time, the practicability of the product also makes great contributions to the development of the ladies handbag.

The practicability market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetration across the globe. Some key players of this market include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont , Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Septwolves, Fion, Wanlima.

The worldwide market for Ladies Handbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 27800 million US$ in 2024, from 23900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Ladies Handbag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Totes
  • Shoulder bags
  • Purses
  • Satchels
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Normal
  • Business

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ladies Handbag  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ladies Handbag  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Ladies Handbag  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Ladies Handbag  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ladies Handbag  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Ladies Handbag  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Ladies Handbag  by Country

    5.1 North America Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Ladies Handbag  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Ladies Handbag  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Ladies Handbag  by Country

    8.1 South America Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Ladies Handbag  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Ladies Handbag  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Ladies Handbag  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Ladies Handbag  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Ladies Handbag  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Ladies Handbag  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Ladies Handbag  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Ladies Handbag  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

