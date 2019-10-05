Laminate Tube Packaging Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

Laminate Tube Packaging Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Laminate Tube Packaging Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Laminate Tube Packaging Market Report – Laminate tube packaging is one kind of packaging pattern made from laminated materials, widely used in daily necessities, cosmetics, medical products and so on. In our laminate tube packaging consumption report we include laminate tube manufacturer analysis and upstream-tube laminate analysis as well.

Global Laminate Tube Packaging market competition by top manufacturers

Essel-Propack

Albea

SUNA

Rego

Berry

Kimpai

BeautyStar

Kyodo Printing

Abdos

Toppan

Noepac

DNP

Montebello

Bell Packaging Group

LeanGroup

IntraPac

Scandolara

SRMTL

Nampak

Zalesi

Laminate Tubes Industries Limited

Bowler Metcalf Limited

First Aluminium Nigeria

The Major sales regions of Laminate Tube Packaging are North America, Europe, China, India which accounted for about 76.18% of sales market share in 2017. China is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 21.76% in 2017.

Laminate Tube Packaging manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Essel-Propack, Albea, SUNA, Rego and Berry, accounting for 53.92 percent revenue market share in 2017.

The market segment by two types: ABL and PBL. The applications of Laminate Tube Packaging are Oral Care, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharma & Health and Other Applications. Oral Care is the dominated application, which accounts for about 44% of total consumption.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Laminate Tube Packaging brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Laminate Tube Packaging field.

The worldwide market for Laminate Tube Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Laminate Tube Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

ABL

PBL

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Daily necessities

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

