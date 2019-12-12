Laminated Particle Boards Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Laminated Particle Boards Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Laminated Particle Boards market size.

About Laminated Particle Boards:

Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.

Top Key Players of Laminated Particle Boards Market:

Kronospan

DareGlobal Wood

ARAUCO

Kastamonu Entegre

Plummer Forest Products

Evergreen Group

Associate Decor

Integrated Wood Components Inc.

PB China

Royal Plywood Company

Segezga Group

Panel Plus

Kopine

Tafisa Canada

SWISS KRONO

Dew River

Roseburg

Major Types covered in the Laminated Particle Boards Market report are:

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard Major Applications covered in the Laminated Particle Boards Market report are:

Furniture and interior decoration

Ceiling and wall paneling

Partition walls

Doors

Flooring Scope of Laminated Particle Boards Market:

The worldwide market for Laminated Particle Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.