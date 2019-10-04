Laminated Particle Boards Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 20192024

Global “Laminated Particle Boards Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Laminated Particle Boards industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Laminated Particle Boards market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Laminated Particle Boards market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Laminated Particle Boards Market Dominating Key Players:

Kronospan

DareGlobal Wood

ARAUCO

Kastamonu Entegre

Plummer Forest Products

Evergreen Group

Associate Decor

Integrated Wood Components Inc.

PB China

Royal Plywood Company

Segezga Group

Panel Plus

Kopine

Tafisa Canada

SWISS KRONO

Dew River

Roseburg

About Laminated Particle Boards: Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.

Laminated Particle Boards Market Types:

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard Laminated Particle Boards Market Applications:

Furniture and interior decoration

Ceiling and wall paneling

Partition walls

Doors