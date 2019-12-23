Laminating Adhesive Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Regional Growth, Trends Development, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2023 | Industry Research CO

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Laminating Adhesive Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Regional Growth, Trends Development, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2023

December 23, 2019

Laminating Adhesive

Global “Laminating Adhesive Market” report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come. The report on Global Laminating Adhesive Market studies the business development patterns based on historical studies and estimates future prospects in light of the complete research conducted by research analysts. The Laminating Adhesive Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market. Analyzing development activities and new solutions in the report will strengthen the geographical scope of the players as well as increase their market dynamics and increase competition among players.

The Laminating Adhesive Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Laminating Adhesive Market Report: Adhesives are use for joining and assembling of different materials surfaces. Both dry lamination technique and wet lamination technique are widely used in laminating adhesive. Laminating adhesive has its application in various industrial and domestic uses. It is particularly designed to attach or fix two different surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of laminating adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene vinyl acetate. It is widely applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and leakage control of fluids or gases.

Top manufacturers/players: Ashland, BASF, Bostik, Dymax Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, ADCO

Global Laminating Adhesive market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Laminating Adhesive market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Laminating Adhesive Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

Laminating Adhesive Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Laminating Adhesive Market Segment by Type:

  • Water-Borne
  • Solvent-Borne
  • Reactive
  • Hot Melt

    Laminating Adhesive Market Segment by Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Woodwork & Furniture
  • Footwear
  • Others

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laminating Adhesive are as follows:

    • History Year: 2014-2017
    • Base Year: 2017
    • Estimated Year: 2018
    • Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

    Through the statistical analysis, the Laminating Adhesive Market report depicts the global market of Laminating Adhesive Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Laminating Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

     

    4 Global Laminating Adhesive Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Laminating Adhesive by Country

     

    6 Europe Laminating Adhesive by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Laminating Adhesive by Country

     

    8 South America Laminating Adhesive by Country

     

    10 Global Laminating Adhesive Market Segment by Type

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Laminating Adhesive by Countries

     

    11 Global Laminating Adhesive Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Laminating Adhesive Market Forecast (2019-2023)

    Continued…

