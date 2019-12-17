Laminating Machine Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

About Laminating Machine:

A laminating machine is a device that covers a paper or other material with a protective layer on both sides, so that it can keep your document looking good and help prevent pages from getting wrinkled or damaged in some other way. The laminating machine is widely used in printing company and so on.

Coating Laminating Machine

Pre-coated Laminating Machine Laminating Machine Market Applications:

Printing Factory

China is the largest consumption region of Laminating Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 42.52% in 2016. The second place is South East Asia; followed China with the consumption market share 14.02% in 2016.

Laminating Machine are widely used in printing factory and printing shop. Report data showed that 83.89% of the Laminating Machine market demand in printing factory in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Laminating Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

