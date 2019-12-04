Lancet Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, and Demands Research Report

Introduction

Lancet is one of the widely used alternative device to obtain the blood samples by performing vein puncture. This device is receiving global recognition and acceptance due to its several convenient characteristics which gives lancets an edge over the traditional methods for vein puncture. Some of the very important features of the lancets are painless vein puncture, easy handling and safety while using. The major applications of the lancets are capillary blood microsampling (mainly for diabetes management to check glucose levels), cholesterol test, HBO and HIV screening test, blood group test, coagulation tests, allergy tests and many other blood based tests. According to FDA, blood lancets were classified in the general controls category in the year 1988, which required minimal regulations. The FDA classified all the types of the lancets in the class I category which was Ã¢â¬Åmanual surgical instrument for general useÃ¢â¬. The classification of lancets includes, single use only blood lancets with an integral sharps injury prevention feature, single use – only blood lancets without an integral sharps injury prevention feature, multiple use blood lancets for single patient use only, and multiple use blood lancets for multiple patient use. A large number of lancet manufacturers are from developing Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and Republic of Korea mainly because of the low labour cost and low R&D cost. China being one of the highly populated and technologically advanced developing countries, has a major number of lancets manufacturers. Some of the renowned Chinese Lancet manufacturers are Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co, Huang and KDL China.

Improving medical device regulation, growing incidence number of contagious and non-contagious diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing inclination towards home healthcare are escalating the growth of market. Despite these drivers, Risk Associated with blood transfusion may hamper the growth of market.

The global lancet market is expected to reach USD 2,882.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecasted period.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Personal Lancet, and Safety Lancet. Safety lancet is further segmented into push button safety lancets, pressure activated safety lancets, and side button safety lancets. Safety Lancets segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.6% during the forecasted period.

On the basis of end-users, market is segmented into Hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, home diagnostics, and others. Hospitals & Clinics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 % from 2016 to 2022.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Europe captured a largest market share of around 43.6% in 2015 globally. The lancet market for Europe is estimated at USD 660.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 1,264.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

