Lancets Market 2019  Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications. These devices are being used for cholesterol and glucose tests, heelstick screening tests or phenylketonuria (PKU) tests in newborns, as well as for severely burned or scarred emergency patients, extremely obese patients and thrombotic-tendency patients.
Lancets Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Roche
- Lifescan
- BD
- Bayer
- Abbott
- B. Braun
- ARKRAY
- Terumo
- I-SENS
- Nipro
- Omron
- Infopia
- AgaMatrix
- Smiths Medical
- Sarstedt
- SANNUO
- Yicheng
- Yuwell
- Greiner Bio One
- Edan
- Narang Medical
Lancets Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Lancets Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
The Scope of the Report:
The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.
In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.
The worldwide market for Lancets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2730 million US$ in 2024, from 1890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Lancets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Finally, the Lancets Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Lancets Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
