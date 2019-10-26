Lancets Market 2024: Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications.

About Lancets

Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications. These devices are being used for cholesterol and glucose tests, heelstick screening tests or phenylketonuria (PKU) tests in newborns, as well as for severely burned or scarred emergency patients, extremely obese patients and thrombotic-tendency patients.

Lancets Market Key Players:

Roche

Lifescan

BD

Bayer

Abbott

B. Braun

ARKRAY

Terumo

I-SENS

Nipro

Omron

Infopia

AgaMatrix

Smiths Medical

Sarstedt

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

Greiner Bio One

Edan

Narang Medical

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Lancets in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Lancets Market Types:

Safety Lancets

Homecare Lancets Lancets Market Applications:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.

In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.

The worldwide market for Lancets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2730 million US$ in 2024, from 1890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.