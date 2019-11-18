Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

Global Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Land Mobile Radio Antenna industry.

Geographically, Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Land Mobile Radio Antenna including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market Repot:

GALTRONICS

Infinite Electronics International

Laird

Motorola Solutions

MP Antenna

Nearson

Pacific Aerials

PCTEL

Sinclair Technologies

Telewave About Land Mobile Radio Antenna: A land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a person-to-person voice communication system consisting of two-way radio transceivers (an audio transmitter and receiver in one unit) which can be mobile, installed in vehicles, or portable (walkie-talkies). Land Mobile Radio Antenna Industry report begins with a basic Land Mobile Radio Antenna market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market Types:

40MHz â 174MHz (VHF)

200MHz â 512MHz (UHF)

700MHz â 1000MHz (SHF) Land Mobile Radio Antenna Market Applications:

Military and Government

Marine

Construction and Mining

Commercial

The worldwide market for Land Mobile Radio Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.