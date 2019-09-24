Landline Phones Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Type, Application, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

Global “Landline Phones Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Landline Phones market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Landline Phones Market:

Landline Phones are a kind of phone that uses a metal wire or optical fiber telephone line for transmission as distinguished from a mobile cellular line, which uses radio waves for transmission.

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has certain control capabilities to unaffected of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics and other raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

Cordless telephone technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. Substitutes (especially smart phones) have forced this industry into recession period. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The Landline Phones market was valued at 3410 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2920 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Landline Phones.

Top Key Manufacturers in Landline Phones Market:

VTech

Panasonic

Cisco

Avaya

Philips

Gigaset

Polycom

Mitel

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Motorola

TCL

Regions Covered in the Landline Phones Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Household Use

Commercial Use Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Cordless Telephones