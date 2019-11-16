 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Landline Phones Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Landline Phones

Global “Landline Phones Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Landline Phones in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Landline Phones Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • VTech
  • Panasonic
  • Cisco
  • Avaya
  • Philips
  • Gigaset
  • Polycom
  • Mitel
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Yealink
  • Motorola
  • TCL
  • AT&T

    The report provides a basic overview of the Landline Phones industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Landline Phones Market Types:

  • Cordless Telephones
  • Corded Telephones

    Landline Phones Market Applications:

  • Household Use
  • Commercial Use

    Finally, the Landline Phones market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Landline Phones market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has certain control capabilities to unaffected of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics and other raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.
  • Cordless telephone technology is very mature now, and new enterprises canât surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. Substitutes (especially smart phones) have forced this industry into recession period. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Landline Phones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.6% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2024, from 3410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Landline Phones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 122

