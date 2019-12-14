 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Laptop Bag Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Laptop Bag

GlobalLaptop Bag Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Laptop Bag market size.

About Laptop Bag:

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.

Top Key Players of Laptop Bag Market:

  • Samsonite
  • Targus
  • Kensington
  • Belkin International
  • Inc.
  • Sanwa
  • Xiangxing Group
  • Elecom
  • Wenger (Swissgear)
  • DICOTA
  • Crumpler
  • United States Luggage
  • Sumdex
  • Golla
  • OGIO
  • Brenthaven
  • Chrome Industries
  • FILSON CO.

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14027251     

    Major Types covered in the Laptop Bag Market report are:

  • Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag
  • Backpack Laptop Bag
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Laptop Bag Market report are:

  • Business Person
  • Student Groups
  • Others

    Scope of Laptop Bag Market:

  • More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.
  • This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Laptop Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2060 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Laptop Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14027251    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Laptop Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laptop Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laptop Bag in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Laptop Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Laptop Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Laptop Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laptop Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Laptop Bag Market Report pages: 139

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14027251  

    1 Laptop Bag Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Laptop Bag by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Laptop Bag Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Laptop Bag Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Laptop Bag Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Laptop Bag Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Laptop Bag Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Laptop Bag Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Laptop Bag Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Laptop Bag Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

    Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market 2019-2025: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Polyester Strapping Market 2019âGlobal Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

    New Report inspects Folder Gluer Machine Market Trends, Drivers, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

    ibeacon Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.